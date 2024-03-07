FG Polo clinch victory in nail-biting semifinal of National Open Polo Championship

FG Polo narrowly overcame Master Paints/Diamond Paints with a tight scoreline of 9-8 in an electrifying semifinal clash of the 3rd President of Pakistan Polo Cup National Open Championship 2024 at Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

The match was part of a high-profile event sponsored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank, and Faysal Bank. The game was witnessed by a spirited crowd, comprising numerous families and spectators who joined the officials of Jinnah Polo Fields in witnessing the intense competition unfold.

Raul Laplacette emerged as the hero for FG Polo, orchestrating the victory with an impressive tally of six superb goals. He was well-supported by Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who contributed two crucial goals, and Raja Mikayial Sami, who added one to their total. On the opposing side, Master Paints/Diamond Paints showcased their prowess with Amirreza Behboudi leading their charge with five fabulous goals, and Sufi Mohammad Haroon adding three to their tally.

The match kicked off with both teams going toe-to-toe, maintaining a neck-and-neck competition until the end of the second chukker. However, Master Paints/Diamond Paints shifted gears and adopted a more aggressive playstyle, allowing them to secure a commanding 8-4 lead. As the fifth round commenced, FG Polo found themselves trailing by four goals. Undeterred, they orchestrated a remarkable rally, scoring five consecutive goals in a stunning comeback, clinching the match with a 9-8 victory.