KP IGP directs cops to make honesty, hard work motto

Peshawar - The Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, expressed his appreciation for the high standard of policing in the Hazara region and called upon officers and personnel to continue working diligently and align their efforts with public expectations.

Addressing a gathering of police officers and personnel from the Hazara region at the Abbottabad Police Lines on Saturday, the IG Police acknowledged the exemplary record of the Hazara region in maintaining peace and minimizing crime. He attributed this success to the peace-loving nature of the residents and the dedicated efforts of the police force in promoting peace and reconciliation.

The IG Police commended the Hazara police for their exceptional standards of investigation and tourist policing, which have become the hallmark of the region. He emphasized the importance of honesty and hard work as guiding principles for maintaining this honour. Aligning the standard of policing in Hazara with public expectations and the demands of the modern era was highlighted as a key objective.

Akhtar Hayat Khan emphasized the need for concrete measures to address the challenges faced by the Hazara police in the areas of counter-terrorism and traffic management. He stressed the significance of positions such as Station House Officer (SHO), Moharrar, and Assistant Moharrar within the police station and urged officials to identify talented and educated individuals to fill these roles and provide better services to the community.

The IG Police urged officers to establish close connections with the public and seek their cooperation in combating crime. He emphasized that honest and well-intentioned efforts yield better results and encouraged young members of the force to carry out their duties with integrity and hard work while seeking blessings from Allah for their endeavours in all circumstances.

During his visit to Abbottabad and the Hazara region, the Inspector General of Police underscored the importance of maintaining discipline and order within the police force at all levels. He directed all officers to uphold the rights of their subordinates and remain accessible to address their concerns.

Upon his arrival in Abbottabad, the IG Police received a warm welcome, and a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him with a salute. He paid tribute to the martyrs and offered prayers for their elevation to higher ranks. Additionally, he initiated a tree plantation campaign in the courtyard of the police lines in the Hazara region.

Furthermore, the IG Police presided over a meeting of senior police officials in the Hazara region, during which the security situation was assessed, and strategies to tackle security challenges were discussed.