Govt committed to provide robust mechanism to Saudi investors: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed government's commitment to provide a robust and free of hurdles mechanism to Saudi investors.

He was addressing a dinner ceremony hosted in the honor of Saudi investors and businessmen in Islamabad.

Expressing pleasure over the tangible progress during business to business session of Saudi investors with Pakistani side, the Prime Minister thanked the Saudi delegation for visiting Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Special Investment Facilitation Council is a very robust, all-encompassing vehicle to undertake all the important projects in the interest of the people of Pakistan and to our mutual benefits.

He expressed hope that in a very short time we will witness solid agreements worth billions of dollars with Saudi investors.