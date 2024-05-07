Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt committed to provide robust mechanism to Saudi investors: PM

Govt committed to provide robust mechanism to Saudi investors: PM
Web Desk
9:24 AM | May 07, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed government's commitment to provide a robust and free of hurdles mechanism to Saudi investors.

He was addressing a dinner ceremony hosted in the honor of Saudi investors and businessmen in Islamabad.

Expressing pleasure over the tangible progress during business to business session of Saudi investors with Pakistani side, the Prime Minister thanked the Saudi delegation for visiting Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Special Investment Facilitation Council is a very robust, all-encompassing vehicle to undertake all the important projects in the interest of the people of Pakistan and to our mutual benefits.

He expressed hope that in a very short time we will witness solid agreements worth billions of dollars with Saudi investors.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024