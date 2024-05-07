Short-Term Policy Making on Smog

With approximately six months to the onslaught of smog, will the government adopt long-term and sustainable policy measures?

If you are a Lahori, you understand the smog problem a little too well. Each winter, smog in Lahore (like other Pakistani cities) grows progressively worse. While we, Lahoris, are too upset about giving up on our winter barbeque nights, the consequences are much more dire. In 2022, it was reported that 128,000 people in Pakistan die annually due to lung diseases linked directly to smog. Studies unequivocally identified transportation as the primary culprit. Despite the efforts of every government (of which we have seen many in the past six years), the issue persists and is increasingly becoming more dangerous.

The only concerted effort initiated at a federal level was the adoption of the National Electric Vehicles Policy, introduced in 2019. A promising initiative to overhaul the existing carbon-ridden transport system by aiming for 30% electric vehicles by 2030 through numerous measures, including less than 2% taxation on EV import and manufacture, no registration or renewal fees, to honour Pakistan’s pledge in the Paris Climate Agreement.

In the political crisis that ensued in 2022, collaborative long-term endeavours seemed lost. Succeeding governments did attempt to solve the menace of smog, most notably under the most recent caretaker setup led by Punjab, which introduced a comprehensive, 10-point plan. Steps have included monitoring smoke emissions from industries to vehicles on the road, banning burning, setting curfews for the hospitality sector (an infringement of the freedom of conducting business and the right to liberty), and even introducing artificial rains. Importantly, the plan also introduced subsidies for electric bikes (a limited long-term measure). Given the limited nature of this tenure, the plan was commendable but still lacked larger long-term measures.

If vehicles emitting smoke are a problem, instead of pulling them to the curbside and slapping a fine on the driver, the government must ensure that the average driver can afford an environment-friendly vehicle.

In a politically volatile economy experiencing stagflation, Asia’s highest at 25% according to the Asian Development Bank, with GDP growth falling to negative 0.2 in 2023, as reported by the IMF, the cost-of-living crisis has removed buying or replacing a car with lower emissions from the average consumer’s priority list. It then remains counterproductive to penalise cars with higher smoke emissions (largely due to lack of maintenance—another cost).

Globally, the European Union remains at the forefront of driving environmental change. Adopting environmental technologies, like facilitating electric public transport systems and privately owned electric vehicles, allows for green transport alternatives to traditional carbon-producing vehicles. However, transitioning to a green transport system depends on policy measures like subsiding electric vehicles, facilitating the local EV manufacturing industry, and investing in building a green public transport infrastructure.

Other environmental technologies include a smart transport system that harnesses the power of technology to manage traffic systems. This system reduces traffic congestion while optimizing transport routes, leading to fuel-efficient journeys and reducing overall carbon emissions. The current government must reassess its current policy on electric vehicles, which maintains a flat duty of 25% ad valorem on each imported vehicle. Thus, causing a hike in the price of imported electric vehicles and making them unfavourable for an average consumer who is already battling a crippling rise in prices.

Further, the government has not revealed any plans to build a public electric vehicle infrastructure, including electric public transport or widespread charging stations for private consumers. Nor has the government announced a subsidy or significant tax breaks for local electric vehicle manufacturers. Internal political differences aside, the current coalition government must introduce policy measures at the federal level that are supported by its provincial counterparts to tackle the menace of climate change.

Saving the lives of its citizens and ensuring a better quality of life are not the only determinants of inclusive, sustainable, and long-term policy-making that reduces emissions. Pakistan’s pledge in the Paris Climate Agreement—by 2030, it must shift to 30% electric vehicles and cut its overall emissions by half—is another incentive to introduce such policy measures.

As the date for the announcement of the new government’s budget inches closer, it remains to be seen how the premier will use global climate funds collected in the name of reparations to create systems that build a more climate-resilient and safer Pakistan for its citizens.

Fatima Ameer

The writer is an ESG specialist with an LLM in Environmental and Technology law.