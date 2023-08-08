Azadi Games 2023 get underway in style

LAHORE - The Azadi Games 2023 commenced on Monday in collaboration with Golden Sports Event and the MTFA. A total of seven sports competitions will be contested in the Games. In the first phase, cricket matches were played. The inaugural match was played between Aleem Dar Academy and Abdul Qadir Academy at Aligarh Ground. Abdul Qadir Academy won the match by 30 runs. The second match was won by Sports Cricket Academy, which beat MSBT XI by 8 wickets while in the third match, Apollo Club beat Lahore Gymkhana by 9 wickets.