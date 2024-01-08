Mastung needs fundamentals

Recently, I visited Mastung, a district in the Kalat division, situated in the northwest of Balo­chistan, approximately 50.7 km from the capital.

Mastung is one of the most beautiful cities in Balochistan, re­nowned for its delectable cakes (Mastungi Cake). However, like other parts of the province, it faces numerous issues. Gas load shedding during harsh weather, with temperatures dropping be­tween 3°C to -4°C, poses a seri­ous challenge.

Due to poor gas pressure, resi­dents are struggling to warm up themselves to combat the freezing cold, disrupting daily life and im­pacting routine household activi­ties. Frosty weather could be life-threatening due to inadequate gas pressure. Tragically, some have lost their beloved ones as a result of freezing temperatures.

While elites shift towards warmer regions of the country in the cold months, ordinary peo­ple find themselves in the dis­tress of gas load shedding, signif­icantly altering their way of life. Despite frequent protests, the problem persists, highlighting the apparent apathy and failure of relevant authorities in supply­ing fundamental rights.

Instead of overlooking the mat­ter, they should take appropriate steps to ensure the region has ad­equate gas pressure.

MUHAMMAD SAQIB,

Hub City.