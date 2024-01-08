Mastung needs fundamentals

Recently, I visited Mastung, a district in the Kalat division, situated in the northwest of Balochistan, approximately 50.7 km from the capital.
Mastung is one of the most beautiful cities in Balochistan, renowned for its delectable cakes (Mastungi Cake). However, like other parts of the province, it faces numerous issues. Gas load shedding during harsh weather, with temperatures dropping between 3°C to -4°C, poses a serious challenge.
Due to poor gas pressure, residents are struggling to warm up themselves to combat the freezing cold, disrupting daily life and impacting routine household activities. Frosty weather could be life-threatening due to inadequate gas pressure. Tragically, some have lost their beloved ones as a result of freezing temperatures.
While elites shift towards warmer regions of the country in the cold months, ordinary people find themselves in the distress of gas load shedding, significantly altering their way of life. Despite frequent protests, the problem persists, highlighting the apparent apathy and failure of relevant authorities in supplying fundamental rights.
Instead of overlooking the matter, they should take appropriate steps to ensure the region has adequate gas pressure.
MUHAMMAD SAQIB,
Hub City.