PFF elections process moves forward as Scrutiny process wraps up in 96 Districts

The Pakistan Football Federation's election procedures are in full swing, with the completion of the scrutiny process in 96 districts.

On January 6th and 7th, teams from 13 districts played 158 matches at 15 different venues as part of the All Pakistan District Championship (APDC). This marks the highest number of matches played in a single week, reaching a total of 1,579 matches in the first round of the APDC. This first round of APDC matches also serves as the election physical scrutiny process that is a part of granting voting rights in the PFF elections to legitimate and actively participating clubs, the PFF press release stated.

This weekend All Pakistan District Championship (APDC) is scheduled to take place in Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Gujrat, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Karachi South, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Khyber, Kohlu, Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Nasirabad, and Peshawar on January 13th and 14th. The conclusion of the coming week represents a noteworthy milestone, encompassing more than 100 out of the total 142 districts involved in the process, the statement added.