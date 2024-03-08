Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He expressed the resolve during his meeting with Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq during his visit to Muzaffarabad today.

The Prime Minister also assured Pakistan's unconditional support to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the Kashmir cause.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes.

He also thanked Shehbaz Sharif for undertaking the visit of Azad Kashmir immediately after assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

He said the visit of Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, affected by torrential rains, reflects that hearts of Pakistani people always throb with their Kashmiri brethren.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the presence of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister distributed compensation cheques among people affected by rains and snowfall in Muzaffarabad.