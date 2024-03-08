Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senator Mushahid calls for Imran’s release, allocation of reserved seats to SIC

Senator Mushahid calls for Imran’s release, allocation of reserved seats to SIC
Web Desk
2:40 PM | March 08, 2024
National

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has called for ex-premier Imran Khan’s release from jail and the allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) — the new home of PTI-backed winning candidates.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Hussain recalled he had called for the release of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Yousuf Gilani and Javed Hashmi during late General Pervez Musharraf’s rule, as well as of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif in 2018.

“Even today, I have, first of all, demanded that Imran Khan be released. He is a political prisoner; and it should be across the board.”

Noting that there was now a “new chapter” after the Feb 8 elections, the seasoned politician said there was a need for a “healing touch”. “Include everyone and give a general amnesty,” Hussain said, claiming that a “general amnesty was even given to the TTP that killed our children”.

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris: PM

“And the reserved seats that the PTI deserves, it is their right and they should get it; they should not be deprived of it,” he added. Hussain further demanded that all missing persons across the country should be recovered.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024