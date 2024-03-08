Senator Mushahid calls for Imran’s release, allocation of reserved seats to SIC

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has called for ex-premier Imran Khan’s release from jail and the allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) — the new home of PTI-backed winning candidates.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Hussain recalled he had called for the release of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Yousuf Gilani and Javed Hashmi during late General Pervez Musharraf’s rule, as well as of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif in 2018.

“Even today, I have, first of all, demanded that Imran Khan be released. He is a political prisoner; and it should be across the board.”

Noting that there was now a “new chapter” after the Feb 8 elections, the seasoned politician said there was a need for a “healing touch”. “Include everyone and give a general amnesty,” Hussain said, claiming that a “general amnesty was even given to the TTP that killed our children”.

“And the reserved seats that the PTI deserves, it is their right and they should get it; they should not be deprived of it,” he added. Hussain further demanded that all missing persons across the country should be recovered.