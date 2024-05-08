Arif Alvi calls for transparent inquiry into May 9 events

Former president Dr Arif Alvi has called for formation of an independent commission to ensure fair investigation into the May 9 riots and hold those involved accountable.

This demand came after his meeting with PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, and Ejaz Chaudhry at an anti-terrorism court of Lahore where they are facing charges related to the May 9 violence.

During the meeting, Dr Alvi expressed solidarity with the detained PTI leaders, stating that the public stood behind them for their support for the party.

He emphasised the importance of respecting the choices made by the public in elections, alleging that PTI's mandate was stolen in the general elections.

Dr Alvi said the PTI founder was the most renowned leader of Pakistan, asserting that his global recognition underscored his significance to the country.

He highlighted the need for a transparent trial process, advocating for the formation of an independent commission to investigate the May 9 violence and ensure the conviction of the main culprits.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, a former provincial minister and one of the detained PTI leaders, spoke of her resilience in jail, stating that she remained steadfast and determined on her stance despite facing difficult conditions.

She described her routine which involved encountering cats and lizards during the day and dedicating the other half to reading books.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Dr Alvi reiterated his support for the formation of an independent commission.

He emphasised the necessity of hearing arguments from both sides to reach a just judgement in the case.