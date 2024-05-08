Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Met Office warns of heatwave in country this week
12:08 PM | May 08, 2024
As Pakistan is currently experiencing above-normal day temperatures, the Met Office has warned the mercury may jump up to 5 degree Celsius over average in some parts of the country from Wednesday to Friday (May 8 to May 10).

However, the heatwave won’t last long because of a western disturbance that will start affecting the country on May 10 till May 12 (Sunday), thus bringing the temperature down appreciably.

According to the Met Office, the daytime temperature in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to remain 3 to 5 degree Celsius above normal till Friday. However, the increase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be 2 to 3 degree Celsius.

But on Friday evening or night and Saturday, a westerly will start producing wind storms, rain and thunderstorms in north-western Balochistan. Some areas of central and southern parts of the province may also experience strong winds and thunderstorms.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as upper and central Punjab are expected to witness rain, dust storms and thunderstorms from Friday evening or night till Sunday. Isolated cases of hailstorm have also been predicted.

Meanwhile, the westerly will affect southern Punjab on Friday and Saturday while Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday.

As far as Sindh in concerned, the weather system would be felt in upper and western parts of the province on Friday and Saturday.

