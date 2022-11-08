Share:

KARACHI-DMC East Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh has said that they were making all-out efforts to make the best possible arrangements for the 11th Edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS 2022 which is scheduled from November 15–18 at Karachi Expo Centre (KEC). He expressed these views while reviewing the civic services arrangements with reference to IDEAS-2022 along with the officials concerned, said a statement on Monday. He was briefed that the plantation was being carried out in the surroundings of the Expo Centre, besides, a site dedicated to the parking of vehicles are also being cleared and improved. Rahmatullah Sheikh asked the officials to finalise the arrangements as soon as possible.