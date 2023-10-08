Minister Achakzai speaks on expulsion of illegal immigrants

QUETTA - Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the provin­cial government conducted an ex­tensive meeting aimed at enhanc­ing coordination among various agencies involved in implementing the action points of the National Action Plan, as directed by the Apex Committee.

He said that in a press release is­sued here, the meeting focused on reviewing progress towards meeting the national deadline and empha­sized the repatriation of illegal immi­grants. These individuals, who have entered the country unlawfully, will be detained under the Foreign Act and subsequently deported.

Furthermore, the meeting ad­dressed the need for a unified document regime at the border. It is important to note that this campaign is directed against ille­gal aliens and not targeted at any specific nation, he said. He said that with only 24 days remaining, we have a limited time frame for the voluntary repatriation of all non-documented immigrants say­ing that this deadline presents a crucial opportunity for individu­als to comply with the necessary procedures and ensure a smooth transition. In conclusion, the gov­ernment is committed to effec­tively addressing the issue of ille­gal immigration in Balochistan. By fostering seamless coordination among relevant agencies and pro­viding a clear deadline for volun­tary repatriation, we aim to ensure the successful implementation of the National Action Plan, he said.