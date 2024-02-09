Islamabad records 55pc voter turnout

ISLAMABAD - The federal capital, which is considered the city of bureaucrats (government servants), witnessed the highest turnover which was over 55 per cent.
The city has three National Assembly seats - NA-46,NA-47 and NA-48 which cover main sectors of the city including F-5, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-9, F-10, E-7 F-11, H-11, H-10, 1-8, I-9, I-10, G-5, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, G-13 and G-14. According to the voting data, total registered voters in Islamabad capital territory are one million, eight three thousand and twenty nine including with 53 per cent male and 47 per cent female voters.
The weather was bright and sunny in the federal capital on Thursday, which was one of the prime reasons for the highest turnout. This scribe visited various polling stations in the federal capital where political parties had set up their camps outside the polling stations. Inside polling stations there was a complete setup including polling agents, assistant presiding officers and presiding officers who conducted the smooth polling.
This scribe witnessed smooth polling with highest vote casting by both males and females on all polling stations. Elderly people and persons with disabilities (PWD) were especially encouraged at polling stations. Most of the PWD were brought by their children or grandchildren to the polling stations.
When asked what forced them to come to polling stations, one elderly person replied “Vote for Pakistan and vote for change of the system”.
Another person replied that casting a vote is the national responsibility and boycotting the vote is “against democracy” which is why he is casting his vote.
The police performed duties as the first tier of security and Pakistan army troops were not visible as they were part of the third tier of security. A large number of Christian and other minority communities reside in the constituencies NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 and massive turnout of minorities was also witnessed during the polling. Most of the Christians are also government servants working in various government departments. They availed the official holiday and exercised their right to vote.
According to the presiding officer of the constituency of 47, the turnout of the females was almost 60 percent and the women cast their votes peacefully. Separate corners for the senior citizens and the persons with disabilities for the general elections were made at various polling stations in the city.