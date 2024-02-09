Islamabad records 55pc voter turnout

ISLAMABAD - The federal capital, which is consid­ered the city of bureaucrats (govern­ment servants), witnessed the highest turnover which was over 55 per cent.

The city has three National Assem­bly seats - NA-46,NA-47 and NA-48 which cover main sectors of the city including F-5, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-9, F-10, E-7 F-11, H-11, H-10, 1-8, I-9, I-10, G-5, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, G-13 and G-14. According to the vot­ing data, total registered voters in Is­lamabad capital territory are one mil­lion, eight three thousand and twenty nine including with 53 per cent male and 47 per cent female voters.

The weather was bright and sun­ny in the federal capital on Thursday, which was one of the prime reasons for the highest turnout. This scribe visited various polling stations in the federal capital where political parties had set up their camps outside the polling stations. Inside polling sta­tions there was a complete setup in­cluding polling agents, assistant pre­siding officers and presiding officers who conducted the smooth polling.

This scribe witnessed smooth polling with highest vote casting by both males and females on all polling stations. Elderly people and persons with disabilities (PWD) were especially encouraged at poll­ing stations. Most of the PWD were brought by their children or grand­children to the polling stations.

When asked what forced them to come to polling stations, one elder­ly person replied “Vote for Pakistan and vote for change of the system”.

Another person replied that cast­ing a vote is the national respon­sibility and boycotting the vote is “against democracy” which is why he is casting his vote.

The police performed duties as the first tier of security and Pakistan army troops were not visible as they were part of the third tier of security. A large number of Christian and oth­er minority communities reside in the constituencies NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 and massive turnout of mi­norities was also witnessed during the polling. Most of the Christians are also government servants work­ing in various government depart­ments. They availed the official hol­iday and exercised their right to vote.

According to the presiding officer of the constituency of 47, the turn­out of the females was almost 60 percent and the women cast their votes peacefully. Separate corners for the senior citizens and the per­sons with disabilities for the general elections were made at various poll­ing stations in the city.