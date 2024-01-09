7-day anti-polio drive launched in twin cities

RAWALPINDI/ ISLAMABAD - The first seven-day anti-polio campaign of 2024 was inaugurated in the twin cities by administering anti-polio drops to the children. In Rawalpindi, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema launched the campaign.

Chief Executive Officer Health, Coordinator of World Health Organization and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division also reviewed all the arrangements made for the campaign while the health department gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that Pakistan would be made polio-free and today the first anti-polio of the new year has been kicked off with a new commitment.

The campaign started on January 8 to continue till January 14 across Punjab, he informed.

In the anti-polio campaign, the target of vaccinating over one million children under the age of five years in Rawalpindi district has been set, he said adding, 245 UCMOs and 870 area incharges have been appointed in Rawalpindi district for the anti-polio campaign.

3675 mobile teams were formed while anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children at 330 fixed and 163 transit points, he said. The total number of anti- polio teams is 4168, the Commissioner informed.

On the first day of the campaign, the target of administering polio drops to 250,000 children was fixed for Rawalpindi district.

There are 38 High Risk Union Councils in Rawalpindi, the Commissioner said adding, special teams have been deployed in highrisk union councils. Attempts should be made to cover refusal and non-attended cases on the same day, the Commissioner said.

Punjab has been polio-free since October 2020, but the migrant population remains a constant risk, the Commissioner added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that special injection points have been set up at the entry and exit points to eliminate the risk posed by the migrant population. He urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

Every citizen should fulfil his social responsibility to make Pakistan a polio free country, he added. As many as 1,700 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 870 polio teams during the seven-day anti-polio campaign in Rawalpindi.

A police spokesman said senior police officers have also been deployed with the teams. To ensure the security of the teams, the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas, he added. Senior Superintendent of Police,

Operations Rawalpindi said that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for the security of the anti-polio teams.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the security of the polio teams in Rawalpindi district.

In Islamabad, the anti-polio campaign was launched to administer the polio drops to 421,000 children under five years of age.

Assistant Commissioners attended assembly sessions with Polio Teams in different areas under their jurisdiction.

Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Nellore, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar attended sessions. The necessary instructions were issued regarding coverage and denial. The anti-polio campaign will continue for the next seven days.