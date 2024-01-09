Conservatives Damaged Image

The Conservatives’ domination of British politics throughout the 20th century—having governed for 65 nonconsecutive years—and its reemergence in the 2010s was for a number of reasons. The main features of its strength were:

* Individual Freedom.

* Limited Government.

* The Rule of Law.

* Peace through Strength.

* Fiscal Responsibility.

* Free Markets.

* Human Dignity.

* Politics of honour and unity.

* Provide the public with jobs.

But they lost it all. They first destroyed the economy through extremely irresponsible inhuman economic policies. Brexit was the master of all blunders. David Cameron who masterminded the blunder is back in the chair. His main mistake was that during his six years in Downing Street he was responsible for imposing the austerity agenda that saw public services suffer brutal cuts. Many of his decisions have come back to bite the Government, including his failure to properly prepare for the threat of a pandemic.

Conservative failure to properly invest in the NHS to widespread dissatisfaction with the health service, 21,000 police officers were cut - a move critics have blamed for a shoplifting “epidemic” - and local government was pared back, leading to more potholes, soldoff playing fields and a deterioration in the public realm. Hundreds of children’s education has been disrupted because their classroom ceilings could collapse amid the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete scandal his administration failed to address.

To me as a political analyst their biggest mistake was to continue changing Prime Ministers. They needed to change policies not Prime Ministers. Their policies remained the same and insane! Majority of Public lost confidence in Conservatives. Even those conventional Conservatives who were die hard supporters moved away! The worse damage came by fighting within their own ranks. Rushi against Boris.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns submitted a letter of no confidence in Rishi Sunak following his sacking of Suella Braverman. In her letter to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Tory MP said “enough is enough”.

Last but not the least, Suella Braverman accused Rishi Sunak of “manifestly and repeatedly” failing to deliver on key policies in scathing letter! Her rift with police all became public! Should all above be made public? Not really. These differences within the party has destroyed the Conservatives for good!

Farasat Latif

The writer is a retired civil servant of Pakistan. He is currently working with British Railways in London.