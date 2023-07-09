Sunday, July 09, 2023
Five killed, several injured in Jhelum cylinder blast

Web Desk
2:12 PM | July 09, 2023
At least five people were killed and several others received critical injuries when a three-storey building collapsed suddenly due to a powerful LPG cylinder blast in Jhelum.

According to details, a cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a three-storey hotel on GT Road, resulting in the collapse of a building.

As a result, five people lost their lives and as many as 12 people were injured in the tragic incident.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams, police and other personnel of law enforcement agencies arrived at the site and cordoned off the area.

An emergency has been declared in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Jhelum.

In another incident, six people were injured in a cylinder blast at a local factory in Gujranwala.

