HYDERABAD-A famous skin specialist of Hyderabad, Dr Dharam Dev Rathi was brutally murdered by his personal driver inside his home on late Tuesday night. According to SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the driver killed Dr Rathi by slitting his throat with a knife.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Dr Giyan Chand IEssarani, taking notice of the brutal murder, sought a report from SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed and asked him for immediate arrest of the accused. The SSP told the minister that Dr Rathi had an altercation with the driver on way to home and on reaching there, the accused took a knife from the kitchen and killed the doctor.

After the incident, the driver fled the scene with the doctor’s car while the police cordoned off the area and started operation to arrest the accused, he added.

SSP Amjad assured that the suspect would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

Murderer of Dr Dharm Dev Raathi arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested the driver accused of murdering Dr Dharam Dev Raathi, an eminent dermatologist of Hyderabad, in his home late last night from Khairpur Mirs.

Meanwhile, police also arrested the accused identified as Hanif Leghari from his native district, Khairpur. In a statement, Minister Essarani praised the performance of DIG Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for arresting the suspect within 24 hours. He also assured the family of the slain doctor that justice will be provided to them.

Meanwhile, Central President Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur has strongly criticised and condemned the murder of eminent dermatologist Dr Dharam Dev Rathi and assured that early justice would be done with the bereaved family of the deceased doctor. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Faryal Talpur has expressed her deep grief and shock over the murder of Dr Dharam Deve Rathi and termed the incident as heartbreaking, particularly at the time when the Hindu Community was celebrating Holy. PPP is the true representative of the oppressed people of the country, she said and added, the protection of the rights of minorities was one of the top most priorities mentioned in the PPP manifesto.

The murderer of Dr Rathis has been booked and the bereaved family members would soon witness justice with them, she said and maintained that the PPP and its Sindh Government remained stood with the bereaved family of Dr Dharam Dev Rathi.