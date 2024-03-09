Alvi Leaving Unenviable Legacy

On 9th March the country is poised to have a new head of the state replacing the current incumbent Dr. Arif Alvi. I am afraid he will be leaving an unenviable legacy unbecoming of a person occupying that prestigious office. In a democratic dispensation the President elect is under obligation to uphold the constitution under all circumstances and adopt a non-partisan position in political disputes between the ruling and opposition parties without showing any tilt towards the party he belongs. But it is really regrettable to note that President Arif Alvi has invariably been acting as PTI activist in all emerging situations even by breaching the constitution.
The latest unconstitutional indiscretion committed by him was the refusal to accord approval for convening the National Assembly session which is obligatory to be held within 21 days after the general elections as per article 91(2). This article stipulates “The national assembly shall meet on twenty-first day following the day on which the general election to the national assembly is held unless sooner summoned by the President” He rejected the summary on the plea that since special seat had not been allocated yet he could not convene the session of an incomplete assembly. That exactly was the contention of PTI.
The constitution is very clear about convening of the assembly session and going beyond 21 days constitutes its violation. The government did well to thwart that ill-advised move by deciding to hold the session on 29th February in conformity with the constitution. However, in the backdrop of the pressure that built on him for his unconstitutional act and the decision of the government to go ahead with holding the NA session as per constitutional obligation, the President retracted from his stance and around mid-night on 28th February approved the summary for holding the session on 29th February. I think he should not have refused the approval in the first place.
The ECP was already seized of the matter and now has announced its verdict on the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) saying those seats cannot be allotted to the party as it had not submitted any list to the Election Commission as required under the law. It has also cited clauses of the constitution in support of its decision. As per ECP decision the seats would now be allocated to other parties. That should settle the matter. But SIC has announced to challenge the decision in the court of law. I think that the members of the SIC instead of creating rumpus in the parliament should have faith in the court to settle the issue.
Coming back to the President, it would perhaps be pertinent to recall the occasions on which Alvi has been guilty of blatantly violating the constitution and law at will only to benefit or support the narrative of PTI, the party to which he belongs. To begin with he deliberately avoided taking oath from Prime Minister elect Shehbaz Sharif, which was his constitutional obligation, by going on sick leave and consequently the acting President Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath. He refused to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet and the onus again fell on Sanjrani.
He was part of the unconstitutional game plan of PTI that began with the rejection of the PDM’s no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by the Deputy Speaker followed by dissolution of the assemblies and declaration of new elections by him. It was thankfully declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, leaving no doubt about the sinister motives of the PTI leadership including the President. In fact what they did was a willful breach of the constitution. The President also remained involved in the political crisis in Punjab, playing the role of a party loyalist.
His ill-intentions and commitment to support PTI narrative and stance on different issues were amply manifested by his action to seek SC opinion on Article 63 A of the constitution, reference against Qazi Faiz Isa to the Judicial Council. The opinion rendered by the SC bench with a 3-2 majority on Article 63-A virtually amounted to re-writing the constitution which is outside the power of the SC as also contended by the dissenting judges. The opinion aggravated political crisis in Punjab and consequent installation of Pervez Elahi government in Punjab.
President Alvi also created a bizarre confusion regarding assent to Official Secrets Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023 which were sent to him and he was supposed to give his approval or otherwise within ten days as per Article 75 of the constitution which stipulates ” When a Bill is presented to the President for assent, the President shall within ten days assent to the Bill or in the case of a Bill other than a Money Bills return the Bill to the Majlise Shura (Parliament) with a message requesting that the Bill or any specified provision thereof be reconsidered and that any amendment specified in message be considered” He neither gave written assent nor sent it back. As the President failed to exercise either of the options in regards to these two Bills they automatically assumed the status of Acts of the Parliament.
Article 75 does not mention any third option. However the President who did not act according to the constitution took the stance that he had not approved the bills and had asked his staff to return it to the concerned quarters. The staff contradicted President’s statement and maintained that the bills were still with the President. Granted that he did not approve the bills he should have returned them with the objections that he had in writing with his initials which has been the previous practice.
He committed another unconstitutional indiscretion when he announced a date for elections in Punjab and KPK under section 57(1) of the Election Act notwithstanding this section pertained to a situation when polls to the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies are to be held simultaneously. The President therefore used section 57(1) of the Act in the wrong context. Even in case of general elections the Presidential authority to announce date of elections is contingent upon two conditions. First as mentioned in the same section the President would announce the date in consultation with ECP and secondly as per Article 48(1) of the constitution the President shall exercise his authority in accordance with the advice of the cabinet or the Prime Minister. So in this case he also by-passed the Prime Minister and the cabinet. As is evident the President was actually guilty of vitiating the Election Act as well as the constitution.
In my view Alvi must be held accountable for his acts to breach the constitution when he leaves the Presidency, particularly for his role in the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the dissolution of the assembly and announcement of schedule for elections so that no future incumbent of that august office dares to follow his footsteps. SC decision provides ample ground for such an action.
Malik Muhammad Ashraf
The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com