Commuters experience hours-long traffic jam in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT - he district government has failed to chalk out a plan for establishing various markets such as fruit, vegetable, fish, meat and others. Due to mismanagement and dereliction duty from administration, traffic police and anti encroachment force mostly areas of district Kashmore including Kandhkot, Kashmore and Tangwani and Guddu experience severe and frequent traffic jam that put the daily commutation of citizens to utmost halt leaving people facing various problems including unnecessary stoppage of vehicles in the heart of city.

The presence of huge number of push carts on both sides of the road making it impossible for up and down traffic causing severe traffic jam lasting for hours sometimes causing loss of precious lives when the ambulances get stuck in traffic jam and patients loss their struggle for life owing to such huge traffic blockage even making too much difficult for pedestrian, old aged persons as well as school going children to reach their specific location.

On the other hand the municipal authorities, traffic sergeants and anti encroachment force have failed miserably and they are mostly found busy in collecting bribe from enchrochers such as vegetable push carts, fruit pushcarts, donkey carts, rikhshaws and fish selling stalls. People of kandhkot protested against lethargic attitude of district authorities for turning a deaf ear towards echoes of citizens regarding vthe issue which is going from bad to worse each passing day. It is to be mentioned that in 2016 district government had initiated comprehensive encroachment plan to demolish illegal constructions from both sides of road throughout district including kandhkot but situation has not changed there after since absence of ground personal to manage heavy influxe of traffic from surrounding towns in cities and determining specific places for vehicle parking push carts, taxis, rikshaws as well as open stalls and cabins as a result the heavy traffic jam have become a meance for the commuters to face it on daily routine. Furthermore there is no any strategic plan to reserve space for car, bike and chingci parking. Ironically people park their vehicles illegally before the public library or on the main streets which cause inconvenience to people coming for any reading or shopping purpose.

It is high time for the district government to wake up from deep slumber and chalk out immediate plan to mitigate the issue with the help of local police , municipal and anti encroachment force so that the citizens may get sigh of relief.

Moreover reserving space for markets such as vegetable, fruit fish and meat will help to minimize the traffic woes. Illegal parking on the road has been creating congestion every day.