Pakistan Embassy in Brussels held ‘Mushaira’ in connection with "Iqbal Day".

Distinguished Urdu poets from Brussels, Germany, Budapest and other parts of Europe paid rich tributes to Dr. Allama Iqbal and shared their poetry with the audience.

Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Amna Baloch, who was Chief Guest on the occasion, paid rich tribute to the poet, philosopher, and thinker, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.