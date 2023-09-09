Sargodha Industrial Park to help develop SMEs

The Sargodha Industrial Park will go a long way in boosting the local small industries, particularly furniture and citrus processing, and in generating job opportunities for locals.

In an interview with WealthPk, Raja Sohail Amjad, the Vice-President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the industrial park would create better employment opportunities for the local communities. He pointed out that there are about 3,500 cottage industries, small and medium enterprises, large citrus and edible salt processing plants and manufacturing units of wooden and salt handicraft operating in Sargodha district. The district is also famous for homemade fabrics.

The Industrial Park, situated on Asianwala-Kandiwal Road, will be instrumental in absorbing the workforce through thriving small industries, he maintained.

Sohail Amjad said that the business community has welcomed the initiative. The park would prove vital for boosting national economic development and promoting business environment at the regional level.

Talking to WealthPK, Operations Manager of Pakistan Industries and Development Corporation (PIDC) Fahad Naseer said that 800 kanals of land have been allocated for the industrial park to help promote small and medium enterprises like furniture, citrus processing and wooden handicraft manufacturing units.

He said that Sargodha is a major city of the Punjab province and famed worldwide for its citrus fruit and handmade furniture. The mega project will help spur small businesses, attract investors and create jobs and substantive revenue for the government.

Fahad Naseer said the industrial park offers entrepreneurs uninterrupted power supply and a 10-year tax exemption. Vice-President of Sargodha Chamber Sohail Amjad said that the project would prove a positive undertaking to convert Sargodha division into a mini economic and industrial zone.

Sohail Amjad said that the district is an industrial hub known for its handicraft, citrus processing, agricultural machinery, Bakelite electrical industry, homemade fabrics and various agricultural and industrial products. The industrial park initiative will enhance the city’s business potential.