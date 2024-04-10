Artificial jewellery attract people on eve of Chand Raat

PESHAWAR - The readymade garments with matching shoes and artificial jewelery here Tuesday attracted a large number of people including youth and girls in the city markets selecting appropriate items for themselves and loved ones ahead of Chand Raat’s celebrations. Like other cities and towns of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Eid shopping craze reached to its climax in main city of Peshawar where youth and girls thronged to shopping arcades and markets to buy appropriate stitched garments, shoes and bangles besides decorated hands with henna on the eve of Chand Raat. Stitched Salwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Peshawari and Charsadda Chappals are dominating the city’s fashion markets and shopping arcades. Fayaz Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP that he bought a stitched Shalwar Kameez suit for Eid as it proves economical than tailors made suits. The shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions, with matching Peshwari Chappal, enhanced one’s look on Eid, he added. Following prices discounts on most of locally made footwear and stitched clothes as special Eid offer, most of residents of nearby districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Swabi, Mohmand and Bajaur districts are visiting Qissa Khwani, Jahangira Mohalla and adjoining cloth markets, garments and shoes shops to buy their favorite lawns and cotton prints, which was hardly seen in the past. Most poor families are taking keen interest in buying stitched Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, cotton and lawn readymade garments besides henna and artificial ornaments after tailors closed new bookings. Zubair Khan, a tailor in Faqirabad and fashion designers in Jahingirabad, Shafi Market, Cantonment and Hayatabad told APP that girls and women aged 18 to 35 are taking keen interest in Shalwar kameez and Kurta, artificial jewellery and henna on this Eid. “I hired extra labour working till Sehri to fulfill my customers’ placed Eid orders,’’ he said, adding new booking has been closed. He said increase of shop’s rents, labour, load shedding and fabrics materials are major reasons behind hike in tailors’ charges. Shalwar Kameez with leather-made Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where majority of people prefer it on Eid and others festivals. Peshawari Chappal has made deep inroads in Pakhtoon society and is also being used in Eid, wedding and engagement ceremonies. “I have purchased six sets of Peshawari Chappals for myself, friends and relatives to look different on Eid,” he added. Great rush of girls are being witnessed on henna stalls ahead of Chand Raat. “I came from Wapda Town to decorate my hands with a henna expert to look different on Eid ul Fitr,” Samina Bibi, a lady at Qissa Khwani bazaar told this news agency. The vendors’ shopkeepers also came out in large numbers by earning two times higher this year due to significant improvement in law and order situation.

Shoppers and customers complained about high prices of fabrics and shoes materials, traffic jams and lack of car parking in shopping malls. “On Tuesday evening, I broke my fast on the road due to a massive traffic jam at Qissa Khwani,” Riaz Khan, a resident of Pabbi said. He said people have to park vehicles in one kilometer distance of shopping areas mostly on the roadside and have to pay fine in case cars were lifted by traffic police. Riaz suggested proper car parking facilities at shopping malls by making it mandatory before issuing of no objection certificates, and quick removal of all stuff from footpaths to facilitate shoppers on eve of Eid.