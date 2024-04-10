CM Maryam stresses importance of cultivating brotherhood, love during Eid

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasised the importance of fostering feelings of brotherhood and love by setting aside mutual grievances and differences on the auspicious day of Eidul Fitr.

In her Eid message, Maryam extended greetings to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

"It is our hope that Eid, and every day thereafter, brings a message of happiness to every individual in our beloved country. May the joys that grace our sacred land never diminish," the chief minister stated.

Expanding on her message, she said, "By the grace and benevolence of Allah Almighty, the blessings and virtues of Ramazan have been bestowed upon us. Eidul Fitr stands as a special gift and blessing from Allah Almighty for Muslims."

Maryam underscored that "on Eid day, fostering love and brotherhood is a testament of gratitude. Additionally, it is in the tradition of the Prophet (peace be upon him) to include the less fortunate in our happiness."

She highlighted that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) used to comfort and support orphans on Eid, underscoring the importance of remembering the families of those who sacrifice their lives for the country on this day.