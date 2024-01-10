Election Enigma

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) vote verification service has metamorphosed into a significant cause for concern, particularly for more than a million voters eligible to cast their votes through postal ballots. With less than two weeks left to apply for this essential service, the lack of crucial information is casting a shadow over the integrity of the upcoming elections.

The looming January 22 deadline for postal ballot applications intensifies the urgency, yet the necessary details for respective national and provincial assembly constituencies are conspicuously absent from the ECP’s 8300 SMS service. This information blackout directly affects citizens in government service, members of the armed forces, individuals with disabilities, and even prisoners, all of whom are entitled to exercise their right to vote through postal ballots. The ECP’s attempt to rationalise this glaring oversight raises even more eyebrows. Citing the final publication of polling station lists 15 days before the elections, the commission contends that voters can find essential details such as statistical link codes, serial numbers, family numbers, and constituency information. However, this explanation falls short when it comes to those intending to vote by postal ballot. The constituency- wise preliminary lists of polling stations, though published, do not provide the information crucial for postal ballot applications.

The lack of transparency and preparedness in the ECP’s handling of this situation is alarming. The commission’s failure to update the 8300 SMS service with the necessary details for postal ballot applications, coupled with the absence of this information on their official platforms, reflects poorly on its commitment to an open and fair electoral process.

Moreover, the recent assignment of additional responsibilities to Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, without proper public disclosure, further raises questions about the ECP’s commitment to transparency. The absence of the notification on the ECP’s website and the omission from the media communication channels underscores a worrisome lack of openness in the electoral body.

As the clock ticks down to the January 22 deadline, the ECP must urgently address these concerns and rectify the information gap on the vote verification service. In the interest of a free and fair electoral process, it is imperative that the commission ensures transparency, provides accurate information promptly, and instils confidence in the electorate that their voices will be heard. The legitimacy of the upcoming elections hinges on the ECP’s ability to swiftly and effectively resolve these pressing issues.