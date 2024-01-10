Election Tribunal declares Nawaz eligible for NA-15, disqualifies Azam Swati

ABBOTTABAD/ LAHORE - Election Tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Tuesday rendered former federal minister Azam Khan Swati ineligible for NA-15, while concurrently, announced the eligibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Mian Nawaz Sharif, for NA-15.

This decision came after the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azam Khan Swati, who raised objections against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers, sparking a legal battle in the Election Tribunal.

Justice Kamran Hayat Mian Khail, while presiding over the Election Tribunal, disclosed the verdict following the completion of arguments presented by the legal representatives. Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, was also present during the proceedings alongside the legal team.

Simultaneously, the Election Tribunal has dismissed objections against Yousaf Ayub, former provincial minister of PTI, affirming his eligibility for the next elections. The Tribunal had initially received objections against over twenty candidates, and after careful consideration and dismissal of multiple appeals, certain candidates have been declared fit for participation in the electoral process. Also, an appellate tribunal on Tuesday reserved verdict on appeal against rejection of nomination papers of the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) founder for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the appeal and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties. In the course of the proceedings, the returning officer informed the tribunal that the PTI founder’s nomination papers had been rejected for two reasons. Firstly, the proposer is not from NA-122 constituency, and secondly, the PTI founder has been convicted, he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the nomination papers of the PTI founder were rejected on December 30. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Mian Naseer had challenged the papers.