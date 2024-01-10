Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi resigns as Supreme Judicial Council remains in action against him

Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Wednesday tendered his resignation, as the Supreme Judicial Council is hearing a reference against him over the misconduct allegations revolving around amassing wealth beyond his resources.

In his resignation sent to President Arif Alvi, he said it wasn’t possible for him to continue working, as he mentioned his tenure both at the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court.

“In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Considerations of due process also compel so," the resignation letter reads.

Naqvi’s resignation comes just hours after a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Faez Isa upheld the death sentence handed down to late Pervez Musharraf by a special court in Dec 17, 2019, by a special court under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Later in January 2020, a three-member Lahore High Court bench headed by Naqvi quashed the verdict given by the special court verdict and declaring its formation as "unconstitutional".

The judgment had raised many eyebrows given the fact that special court was formed by the Supreme Court. And on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stamped the special court’s status and judgment through its latest verdict.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had rejected the request to stay the proceeding of Supreme Judicial Council – a huge setback to Naqvi who has been questioning the very reasoning behind the reference.