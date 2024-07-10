Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Imran Khan lied about marriage: Maneka

12:48 AM | July 10, 2024
National

Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka has said Imran Khan has lied about his marriage.

Speaking to reporters at the Islamabad Press Club, he said on November 14, he divorced Bushra Bibi and her brother know the fact fully well.

“No one has ever asked about the marriage of the founder of PTI and a negative propaganda was launched against us,” he said.

He said if there was a divorce, what was wrong with getting married?

“The PTI founder denied the marriage on January 7, and married again on February 18. Today, his team of lawyers has failed to prove the period of 39 days,” he said, adding that the Sharia Court was also not consulted.

