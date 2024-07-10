Opposition seeks permission to establish temporary chamber outside Punjab Assembly

The opposition in moved an application to establish a temporary chamber outside the assembly.

The MPAs of Sunni Ittehad Council said that the opposition chamber has been locked and therefore they wanted to establish a temporary chamber outside the assembly.

MPAs Awais Virk and Farrukh Javed Moon submitted the application to secretary on Wednesday seeking permission to establish a ‘tent chamber’ on temporary basis.

According to application, the SIC also sought permission for the 11 MPAs who were earlier suspended by speaker.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had suspended the membership of 11 MPAs for creating pandemonium during the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the budget session.

The opposition also wants electricity and furniture for their ‘tent chamber’ to be established outside the .

MPA Farrukh Javed Moon hoped that speaker will follow the constitution instead of following the instructions of ‘royal family’.

He added that the voice of opposition is being suppressed in Punjab.

