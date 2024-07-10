Thursday, July 11, 2024
Pakistan suffered great loss in war against terrorism: US

Pakistan suffered great loss in war against terrorism: US
Web Desk
10:27 AM | July 10, 2024
International

The people of Pakistan have suffered a great loss in war against terrorism. America neither supported Taliban nor funded them, said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller while addressing a news briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

‘The US want to tackle regional security threats in collaboration with Pakistan. Talks are under way to enhance military capability of Pakistan Army. We support journalists and their works worldwide,’ the spokesman said.

On the other hand, Major General Patrick Ryder, the spokesman of the American Defence Agency Pentagon, said in a press conference that airstrikes on TTP are related to independent decisions of Pakistan.

It would be the decision of Pakistan how it resolves national security, the Pentagon spokesman said.

He said he will not talk about internal decisions of Pakistan, adding ‘We have longstanding relations with Pakistan and there is a relationship of security cooperation. We will work together with Pakistan to prevent regional terrorism,’ he said.

Web Desk

International

