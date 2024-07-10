Thursday, July 11, 2024
Punjab CM vows to protect workers' rights

Punjab CM vows to protect workers' rights
Web Desk
2:56 PM | July 10, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the government's commitment to protect workers' rights, ensuring the implementation of safety protocols, and providing safety gear for sanitary staff.

Chairing a Labour Department performance review meeting in Lahore today, she announced important decisions to improve the welfare of workers in the province.

She directed the allocation of 1224 complimentary residences for labourers in Taxila and Sunder Labour Colonies.

Furthermore, she instructed the settlement of outstanding death and marriage grants totaling six billion for 29,000 laborers.

Additionally, the approval was granted for the construction of two hostels designed for female labourers at Garment City, with 704 women set to benefit from complementary lodging in Sheikhupura.

Web Desk

National

