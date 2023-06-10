US announces additional $2.1B in military assistance to Ukraine

The US on Friday announced an additional $2.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, which includes critical air defense and ammunition capabilities.

Pentagon said in a statement that the package demonstrates the continuing commitment to both Ukraine's near-term capabilities and the capacity of Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend its territory.

"Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HAWK air defense systems and missiles, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems, Laser-guided rocket system munitions," are among the capabilities and assistance announced by the Pentagon.

The US will also continue its support for training as well as maintenance, and sustainment activities of Ukrainian forces.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," said the statement.