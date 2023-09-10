Asia Cup 2023: Rain disrupts India's flow of runs in crucial match against Pakistan

Rain stopped the play in the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India in Colombo on Sunday.

A storm made its way to the Premadasa Stadium with the covers moved immediately, according to ESPNcricinfo. India are 146/2 at the end of the 24th over. India lost two quick wickets at 123 at the end of the 18th over against Pakistan.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both struck 50s in the opening stand. Later Shadab Khan sent Sharma back to the pavilion, Shubman Gill was also shown the door by Shaheen Shah Afiridi.

Pakistan earlier won the toss against arch rival India and elected to field first in an important match of Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup 2023.

The high-voltage Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India is being played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Millions of fans from both the countries are waiting for the nail-biting contest eagerly.

There is a significant risk of rain interrupting the second Pakistan vs India fixture in the 2023 Asia Cup, with Colombo having experienced a wet week in the approach to the match, and with the forecast suggesting there is a chance of thunderstorms today.

The city doesn't usually see this amount of rain in September, and has hosted the ODI cricket successfully at this time of year in the past, though some matches have been rain-reduced.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a photograph on its X (formerly Twitter) account, showing the skies appeared to be clear.

There is a reserve day for the Pakistan vs India match, though the only Super Four game will have that luxury.

However, the umpires will try to achieve a result on the match day itself. In case there is a delay or an interruption, the hours of play can be extended by 90 minutes.

If the match cannot be completed on Sunday, the teams will attempt to finish it on Monday, continuing from where they left off.

The PCB had been on board with plans to move the Colombo Asia Cup matches to Hambantota - a drier venue at this time of year - but those plans were abandoned at the last minute by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The ACC essentially claimed that it was too late to move the matches, as travelling fans would have already made plans to watch the games in Colombo.

The first match between these two teams had been rained out, but that was in Pallekele. On that occasion, India were dismissed for 266 in 48.5 overs. Pakistan could not begin their chase because of the weather.

For today’s fixture, Pakistan team will land in the stadium with three fast-bowlers and three spinners.

The bowling attack of Pakistan consists of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf. The spinners include Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad and Salman Agha.

The Pakistani team had a rigorous training session yesterday for the high-voltage match. Both the teams had played 133 ODIs and Pakistan won 73 while India could win 55 matches.

In the history of Asia Cup, both the teams played 18 matches and India is ahead here in the tournament. India won nine Asia Cup matches while Pakistan could win six matches and three matches remained without any result.

India has won the Asia Cup title seven times while Pakistan clinched the trophy two times.