India has scheduled a G-20 meeting in Srinagar, a disputed territory, against international protests. This plan has been underway since June of last year when it was first reported. At the time, a five-member committee was drafted to coordinate the event. However, the Pakistani FO had already condemned the plan, reiterating that Kashmir was recognized to be disputed. Meanwhile, India claims illegal control of the territory and has been responsible for widespread human rights violations and atrocities.

While China and Pakistan have been vocal in their criticism of the move, we must continue to express our concerns. Since the revocation of Article 370 for the region and the indefinite security lockdown, the BJP has become unabashedly cruel and barbaric in its treatment of Kashmiris. The BJP defended the move to wipe out armed rebellion in the region when the limited autonomy was revoked in 2019. However, in 2023, the same government has been reported to instigate a civilian militia.

The region is experiencing growing anti-India sentiments, and the BJP government justifies arming civilians in Kashmir to safeguard people. On the back end, the lives of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir are under assault, and on the forefront, India is pitching Srinagar to be a tourist destination for national interest.

Pakistan should remain steadfast in its position regarding the G-20 meeting in India. Srinagar is a disputed area, and this is an internationally acclaimed fact. The United Nations Security Council has the issue on its agenda, so it does not make sense for the meeting to be conducted in the area. The Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising the EU and 19 other countries. Their attendance in Srinagar will be seen to condone the illegal occupation of the region. Those in participation must reconsider their participation in light of India’s illegal occupation and violations. We must take it upon ourselves to highlight this issue on all international platforms and address the ongoing crisis in Kashmir on an international stage