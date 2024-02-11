Political parties take to streets against 'rigging' in general elections

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam protested across the country against alleged rigging in the Feb 8 elections.

The delay in the vote count in the 2024 elections sparked suspicions of electoral fraud and led to protests from various political factions, alleging attacks on their mandate.

In Karachi, PTI-supported candidates along with Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties protested against the ‘rigging’ in various areas during the elections.

Addressing the protesters, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that on February 8, the public mandate was stolen across the country. They did not want to hold these elections, so they shut down mobile services, but despite this, the people of Pakistan came out of their homes to cast their votes, he added.

In interior Sindh's various cities, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) continued their joint protests and sit-ins against the ‘rigging’ in the general elections.

As a result of the sit-ins, traffic remained suspended on both sides of the Karachi bypass, causing inconvenience to commuters.

In Sanghar, GDA and JUI also staged a joint protest, with demonstrators blocking the road at Press Club Chowk and closing Mirpurkhas Road.

In Jacobabad, JUI-F staged a sit-in on Jamalibai bypass, leading to long queues of vehicles on the bypass and causing distress to travelers.