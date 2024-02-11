Struggle for power in center and provinces intensifies as ECP announces final results

Around 60 million eligible voters participated in the electoral process in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, casting their ballots to elect representatives across 265 National Assembly and 590 Provincial Assembly constituencies.

This marked one of the nation's most fiercely contested political battles, with an estimated voter turnout ranging from 45 to 50 percent.

Following a period of heightened anticipation and amidst considerable turmoil, the general elections have concluded without major incidents, and the results have been officially announced.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced official results for the majority of constituencies, revealing a fragmented political landscape.

However, the outcome has triggered a flurry of discontent among contestants, with accusations of electoral irregularities and rigging flying between rival parties. Legal challenges have been mounted against the declared results.

Nonetheless, behind the scenes, political maneuvering is underway as parties engage in negotiations to woo independent candidates and bolster their positions to secure government formation at both the national and provincial levels.

Meanwhile, the incoming government is poised to confront a myriad of pressing issues, spanning from economic instability and security concerns to the increasingly urgent matter of climate change.

National Assembly

The National Assembly comprises a total of 266 seats, with 133 seats needed for a party to secure a majority and form a government.

Official results have been disclosed for 262 constituencies, reflecting a voter turnout of 45.49%, with 58,284,465 votes cast.

Results for only two constituencies are still pending, while outcomes for NA-15, NA-46, NA-47, NA-48, and NA-88 constituencies have been withheld. Furthermore, elections for NA-8 have been postponed.

According to the ECP's findings, the distribution of seats in the National Assembly is as follows: Independent candidates supported by the PTI hold the highest number of seats, totaling 101, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 75 seats.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) secured 54 seats, while the Muttahida Qomi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) claimed 17 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML) secured 3 seats, alongside Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) each with 3 and 2 seats respectively. The Balochistan National Party (BNP) also acquired 2 seats in the National Assembly.

Punjab Assembly

In the Punjab Assembly, where 297 seats are up for grabs, Independent candidates dominate with 138 seats, narrowly edging out the PML-N with 137 seats.

The PPPP and PML trail behind with 10 and 8 seats respectively.

Sindh Assembly

The Sindh Assembly consists of a total of 130 seats, with results declared for all constituencies except PS-18, where a re-election is scheduled.

PPPP emerged as the leading party in the Sindh Assembly, securing 84 seats, followed by MQM with 28 seats. Independent candidates claimed the third position with 13 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) obtained 2 seats.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are a total of 115 seats, with results declared for 112 constituencies. However, outcomes for PK-79, PK-82, and PK-90 are currently withheld.

However, elections for PK-22 and PK-91 have been postponed.

The KP Assembly witnesses a strong showing by Independent candidates, capturing 90 seats, with JUI-P trailing behind with only 7 seats, leaving the PML-N and PPPP with 5 and 4 seats respectively.

Balochistan Assembly

Balochistan, however, emerges as a beacon of stability, with results declared across all 51 constituencies, showcasing a diverse representation with PPP and JUI (P) leading the pack with 11 seats each, followed by PML-N with 6 seats.

The coming days are crucial as political negotiations intensify, and the nation waits with bated breath for a resolution to the post-election turmoil.