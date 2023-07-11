Threads hits 100m users in five days after launch

Touted as a rival to Twitter, the Threads app launched by Meta hit 100 million users in five days, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday.

"Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's been only 5 days," Zuckerberg posted on his Threads account.

It took ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from Open AI, two months to reach 100 million active users.

Instagram's text-based app Threads was launched last Wednesday and saw 70 million user sign ups in the first two days.

Threads is available in more than 100 countries for iOS and Android.