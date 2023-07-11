Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Threads hits 100m users in five days after launch

Threads hits 100m users in five days after launch
Anadolu
10:34 AM | July 11, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Touted as a rival to Twitter, the Threads app launched by Meta hit 100 million users in five days, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday.

"Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's been only 5 days," Zuckerberg posted on his Threads account.

It took ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from Open AI, two months to reach 100 million active users.

Instagram's text-based app Threads was launched last Wednesday and saw 70 million user sign ups in the first two days.

Threads is available in more than 100 countries for iOS and Android.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023