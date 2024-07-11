No talks planned with banned TTP, asserts FO

Pakistan has no intention to engage in talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the Foreign Office asserted on Thursday.

During the weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added that “this terrorist group is responsible for the deaths of Pakistani and foreign citizens within Pakistan”.

She said that terrorist groups had established sanctuaries in Afghanistan, using the territory to launch attacks against Pakistan.

Baloch stressed Pakistan's commitment to respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called for reciprocal actions from Kabul.

Addressing a query, Baloch affirmed Pakistan's dedication to implementing the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, noting that the first phase was nearing completion.

She clarified that Pakistan had not agreed to suspend this plan with the UNHCR, highlighting the government's decision to extend the validity of Proof of Registration cards for Afghan refugees by one year.

In response to another question, Baloch highlighted the multifaceted and robust partnership between Pakistan and the United States. She underscored the importance of advancing this relationship based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs.