Verdicts pronounced in anger lead to travesty of justice: IHC CJ Aamer Farooq

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, said on Thursday that decisions announced by judges out of anger did not meet the standards of justice.

The IHC CJ was speaking at a ceremony organised by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

Expressing concerns over young lawyers' lack of learning, the IHC CJ said that in the past, a new entrant in the field of law used to spend around six months in the chamber of a senior lawyer where he was groomed to meet grinding demands of legal practice.

He conceded that he also flew off the handles at time for grooming people, insisting that people didn't usually understand if treated too politely.

Justice Farooq deplored that idea of chamber institution was fast fading as lawyers spent more time in gossiping instead of learning, which he said was the nursery for producing the best legal minds. He said that our predecessors kept the chamber alive while it had been kept defunct for the last ten years.

"I was part of the chamber run by Mian Nisar, the father of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and ex-CJP himself. I learnt a lot from them," he added.

Lawyers should come to the court fully prepared with proper notes before starting their arguments, adding that ethics to work in the courts must be learnt by the newbies of law.