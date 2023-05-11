Imran Khan gets NAB questionnaire in Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday inducted former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust investigation.

The combined Investigation Team of NAB handed over the questionnaire to Imran Khan. The former prime minister has been asked to respond to the questions of the graft-buster body.

Khan has been asked to respond to the following questions by NAB.

1. Why a summary was finalized for the return of the ‘illegal’ money from UK in 2019.?

2. Why did you give permission to surrender the money in December 2019?

3. Why did you receive ‘monetary’ benefits and land for Al-Qadir University in exchange for the accused?

4. Why did you ‘misuse’ powers as a public officer holder?

5. Why you committed a ‘criminal act’ by returning ‘illegal’ money received from the UK to the accused?

6. Why communication with the UK’s National Crime Agency was kept secret?

7. Why a summary of the Assets Recovery Unit was kept secret?

It may be noted that Imran Khan is kept at the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad as it has been declared a sub-jail by the government on the NAB’s request.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.