Pak-China joint naval exercise 'Sea Guardian-2023' commences

Opening ceremony of the bilateral exercise “Sea Guardian-2023” between Pakistan Navy and the PLA Navy was held at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi on Saturday.

Commander Qingdao Naval Base, Rear Admiral Liang Yang, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, was also present on the occasion.

In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi welcomed the officers and personnel of the PLA Navy flotilla, underscoring the close and strategic ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

The admiral laid emphasis on the importance of immaculate and sound planning during the exercise, and hoped that this exercise would further enhance strategic cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

During his speech, Commander Qingdao Naval Base Rear Admiral Liang Yang thanked the Pakistan Navy for hosting the exercise, and hoped to have a mutually benefiting and professionally rewarding experience from the joint exercise.