Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister(CM) Mahmood Khan on Monday said KP has run out of funds due to the non-release of its dues from the federal government.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, CM KP claimed the federal government is trying to squeeze the provincial government. Our dues towards centre have not been cleared yet and as a result, the province doesn’t have money for salary payments

Warning the federal government, CM Mahmood Khan said in case of non-release of dues, the people of KP will protest in Islamabad.

He alleged that the incumbent government has scrapped all the steps taken by the PTI government and added that the cut in the budget of the erstwhile FATA is alarming.

The KP CM said the centre should take the province into confidence if the economic situation of the country is not good.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that the federal government is hatching a conspiracy to impose governor’s rule in Punjab and KP provinces.

