Current, former men, women footballers, officials to get Scholarships in UK

The British High Commission in collaboration with Swindon Town Football Club brings a wonderful opportunity for both men and women football team players, current and former along with the coaches.

The initiative was launched at an event hosted by the Pakistan Football Federation at a local hotel in Lahore. PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, Head of Internal Communications British High Commission Mr. Shehryar Mirza, Head of Lahore Office, Clara Strandhoj and Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer, Reema Salman graced the occasion.

Swindon Town Football Club UK's Chevening Scholarship will now feature Pakistani players, coaches and professionals enrolling in a fully-funded Master-Degree Program in the UK. The selected players will get the opportunity to study with getting perks including fully-funded tuition fees, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities and the chance to explore the UK’s diverse culture.

Haroon Malik, speaking on the occasion, said: "We are thankful to the British High Commission for this Swindon Town Football Club UK's Chevening Scholarship for our players, which is no doubt a good step towards the betterment of football on an academic level. Football is necessary and education should be mandatory for all players. Not only our current stars but former players, professionals and coaches will also be able to utilize the platform and benefit.

Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer, Ms. Reema, emphasized the importance of studying along with sports. The incentive offered by the Swindon Town Football Club will pan out for Pakistan. This will not only enhance the knowledge of players but also strengthen the ties between the two countries."Our aim is to further strengthen the ties between the British High Commission and Pakistan Football Federation through sports and education," she added.