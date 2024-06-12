PM Shehbaz vows to ensure complete eradication of polio

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to depute the most capable health professionals in Health Ministry and its relevant department to provide best medical facilities to people.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to review matters related to health sector, he announced state of the art constructions of Quaid-e-Azam Health Tower in the Federal Capital. He also directed to prepare an action plan related to the establishment of health tower under the public-private partnership.

The Prime Minister said despite establishing the highly standard hospitals, medical and nursing universities, state of the art laboratories and diagnostic centers will also be established in the health tower.

Expressing concerns over the emergence of new polio cases in the country, the Prime Minister vowed to eradicate polio from the country by utilizing all resources in collaboration with all stakeholders.

Shehbaz Sharif directed relevant authorities to conduct a third-party audit of the nursing schools and colleges and Drug Regulatory Authority under the Ministry of Health.

He also directed the authorities concerned to conduct audit of all the nursing schools and colleges across the country. He also instructed to set up a plan of action to separate Drug Pricing from DRAP.

A detailed briefing was also given to the Prime Minister about health related issues. It was informed that work has already been initiated on National Action Plan 2025-30 in view of growing population.

It was told that medical equipment and ambulances at a cost of 711 million have been purchased for the hospitals in the Federal Capital. The Prime Minister directed to conduct third party audit of this purchase.

The meeting was informed that Waste Processing Plants have been working in five government and four private hospitals in Islamabad, while a modern Hospital Management System will also be installed in the hospitals of the federal capital.

The Prime Minister was further briefed that National Blood Transfusion and Blood Products Policy is also in the pipeline while preparation of National Policy Framework on Nursing and Midwifery is also in the final stage.

In order to increase the number of nursing graduates, the Prime Minister was informed that evening classes will be started in some nursing colleges.

The Prime Minister was told that Plasma Fractionation Centers and Pharma Park will be established to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the plans to produce different types of vaccines in the country, building plasma fractionation centers and pharma park, and provision of machinery and equipment to Quetta's tertiary care hospitals.

It was told that a 50-bed hospital would be set up in Musakhel, a tertiary care and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and an Institute of Medical Sciences and Danish Hospital in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister's Coordinators Malik Mukhtar Ahmed and Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.