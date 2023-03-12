Share:

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said on Sunday there is no restriction on political activities in the province.

Taking to Twitter, Mohsin Naqvi said all political parties have full freedom to conduct election campaigns. The Punjab government has banned political activities and rallies for only one day.

He further said Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket match, team movement and marathon were already planned and announced [in advance].

It should be noted that after the announcement of the PTI rally, the Punjab government has once again imposed Section 144 in Lahore and banned any kind of rally or procession.