Share:

Water and Power Regulatory Authority (Wapda) recently directed its subordinate sections to display the picture of Wapda chairman retired lieutenant general Sajjad Ghani along with the portrait of Quid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in all its subordinate offices.

The portraits had been dispatched to all the offices directing all the heads to display them at their offices.

The directive in this regard was issued in February 14, 2023 and no one objected to the changes. However, on March 10, the letter was shared on the social media which was strongly objected by all the segment of the society.

Facing a severe backlash over the internet, Wapda had to withdraw the letter stating in the new one that portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah should be displayed at the most prominent location / site at the project / office / institution.

People started asking the former military officer to share his achievement which led him to believe that his pictures need to be displayed at the government offices next to the portraits of the founding father of the nation.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq also objected to the orders issued by the Wapda.