Afghanistan humbled by India in World Cup 2023

DELHI - Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 4-39 before Rohit Sharma scored a quickfire cen­tury and lifted India to a thump­ing eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their second ICC World Cup 2023 match.

Chasing 273, India comfort­ably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 90 balls to spare. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Is­han Kishan gave the hosts a flying start with an impeccable 156-run partnership. Sharma dominated the opening stand by thrashing the Afghan bowl­ers and soon brought up his century in just 63 balls.

Afghanistan then finally found a moment to cherish in the 19th over when their star spinner Rashid Khan got rid of Ishan Kishan, who scored a run-a-ball 47 with the help of five boundar­ies and two sixes. Sharma was then joined by Virat Kohli at the crease and the two veterans add­ed 49 runs to the total together before Rashid struck again to dismiss the Indian captain, who hammered 131 off 84 balls, hit­ting 16 fours and five sixes.

Kohli took charge of India’s pursuit after Rohit’s dismissal and comfortably led India over the line in just 35 overs, courte­sy of an unbeaten half-century. He scored 55 in 56 deliveries, hitting six boundaries. For Af­ghanistan, only Rashid Khan picked two wickets while the rest went wicketless.

Bumrahprovided India their first breakthrough in the sev­enth over at a total of 32 after Afghanistan opted to bat first. Rahmat Shah and Rahmanullah helped Afghanistan reach 63 with a brief 31-run stand before both batters fell within three deliveries. Afghanistan batters then counter-attacked to pull their team out of trouble.

Afghanistan skipper Hash­matullah Shahidi and allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai responded with a solid 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with bat­ters reaching half-centuries. Har­dik Pandya broke the stand when he bowled Omarzai at the score of 184-4. He scored 62 off 69.

Shahidi stood his ground and was involved in a 41 partnership with Mohammad Nabi before Kuldeep Yadav trapped him in front of the stumps. Shahidi top-scored for Afghanistan with an anchoring 82 off 88, featuring eight boundaries and one six. Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran in the same over, reduc­ing Afghanistan to 235-7.

However, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman added valu­able 26 runs for the eighth wicket before the former be­came Bumrah’s fourth victim in the penultimate over. Other than Bumrah, Hardik Pandya picked two wickets while Shar­dul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked one wicket each.