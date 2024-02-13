Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Independent candidate gunned down in Rawalpindi

12:16 AM | February 13, 2024
Unknown assailants killed an independent candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Adnan had contested the general elections from the NA-57. He was also a former PTI MPA.

According to police, the attackers targeted Adnan, a former member of the provincial assembly (MPA), near the Kuchehri Chowk area, causing severe injuries.

Adnan was rushed to the hospital immediately, but he succumbed to his wounds, as confirmed by the police.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Mohsin Dawar, the leader of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and a former member of the National Assembly, sustained critical injuries during a firing incident in North Waziristan.

