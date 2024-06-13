Federal cabinet to get expansion after budget, PPP invited for inclusion

It has been decided to expand the federal cabinet after budget presentation which is slated today.
According to government sources, the federal government has decided to include more ministers from allied parties in federal cabinet.
Two ministers each from Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will be included in the federal cabinet.
Sources disclosed that incumbent federal government will also include more Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) ministers in the cabinet.
Government has also invited Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for inclusion in the federal cabinet. PPP has some reservation on federal cabinet inclusion.
The expansion in the federal cabinet is expected in next few days.