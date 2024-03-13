First aid vessel leaves Cyprus for war-torn Gaza

NICOSIA - A Spanish charity ship taking 200 tonnes of hu­manitarian food aid to war-ravaged Gaza set sail from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Tues­day, aiming to pioneer a “maritime corridor”.

A second ship was being readied to soon make the same journey to help besieged Palestinians, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told state radio. The Spanish non-government group Open Arms told AFP that its ship, with a barge in tow, started the almost 400 kilome­tre (250 mile) voyage from the port of Larnaca around 0650 GMT. “They have left,” said spokes­woman Laura Lanuza, but the group did not spec­ify where and when the vessel was expected to ar­rive, for security reasons. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who days ago an­nounced the initiative on a Cyprus visit, hailed it as a “sign of hope”. “We will work hard together for many more ships to follow,” she said on so­cial media platform X, formerly Twitter. “We will do everything in our power for aid to reach Pal­estinians.” With the volume of aid entering Gaza by land far below pre-war levels and aid agencies warning of famine.